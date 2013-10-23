McIlroy eyes regaining number one world ranking
Patience will be a virtue for Rory McIlroy on Sunday as he seeks to win the WGC-Mexico Championship and possibly regain the world number one ranking.
ZURICH UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Ajax Amsterdam over crowd trouble during Tuesday's Champions League game at Celtic that involved their fans throwing plastic seats.
Local media reported that the trouble broke out just before halftime after James Forrest had put Celtic ahead with a penalty before the hosts went on to win the Group H match 2-1.
The Scotsman website (www.scotsman.com) reported on Wednesday that seats were ripped out and thrown to the ground as police surrounding the 3,000 away supporters tried to restore order at Parkhead.
The case will be dealt with by UEFA's Control and Disciplinary Body on November 21, European soccer's governing body said in a statement.
(Writing by Ken Ferris in London; Editing by Stephen Wood)
World number one Andy Murray won his first title of 2017 with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday.
March 4 Liverpool rediscovered flashes of their most vibrant attacking form to repel an Arsenal fightback at a jubilant Anfield on Saturday and leapfrog Arsene Wenger's men in the battle for Champions League places.