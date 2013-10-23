Ajax Amsterdam's players react during the penalty shootout of their Europa League soccer match against Steaua Bucharest in Bucharest February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

ZURICH UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Ajax Amsterdam over crowd trouble during Tuesday's Champions League game at Celtic that involved their fans throwing plastic seats.

Local media reported that the trouble broke out just before halftime after James Forrest had put Celtic ahead with a penalty before the hosts went on to win the Group H match 2-1.

The Scotsman website (www.scotsman.com) reported on Wednesday that seats were ripped out and thrown to the ground as police surrounding the 3,000 away supporters tried to restore order at Parkhead.

The case will be dealt with by UEFA's Control and Disciplinary Body on November 21, European soccer's governing body said in a statement.

