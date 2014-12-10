Ajax Amsterdam's Niklas Moisander and teammates celebrate a goal against APOEL Nicosia during their Champions League soccer match in Amsterdam December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos

AMSTERDAM Ajax Amsterdam secured a spot in the Europa League after a convincing 4-0 Champions League victory over APOEL Nicosia on Wednesday ensured they finished ahead of the Cypriot side in Group F.

Lasse Schoene converted a penalty just before halftime, after Arkadiusz Milik was brought down in the area by Marios Antoniades, and the Dane netted his second with a simple finish five minutes after the interval.

APOEL needed to win in order to overtake third place Ajax but apart from a few isolated attacks, most of the match was played in the visitors' half.

Ajax extended their lead through Davy Klaassen's header on 53 minutes and Milik's strike rounded off the scoring with 16 minutes to play.

Ajax finished with five points, four clear of APOEL and a long way adrift of group winners Barcelona (15) and runners-up Paris St Germain (13).

