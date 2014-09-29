AMSTERDAM Ajax Amsterdam are optimistic that Danish international Lasse Schone will be fit for Tuesday’s Champions League tie in Cyprus against Apoel Nicosia, coach Frank de Boer on Monday. The free-kick specialist has made the difference already for Ajax this season, curling home from a set piece to force a 1-1 draw in the opening group match against Paris St Germain.

The 28-year-old has not played since that Sept. 17 Group F match in Amsterdam after picking up a hamstring strain but De Boer said: "I think there is a 70 percent chance he can start. "He’s taken part in training but if I feel there is a risk of a setback for the injury then I won’t play him," the Ajax coach added.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; editing by Alan Baldwin)