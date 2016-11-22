Britain Football Soccer - AS Monaco v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Group Stage - Group E - Stade Louis II, Monaco - 22/11/16 Tottenham's Harry Kane scores their first goal from a penalty Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Monaco cruised into the Champions League last 16 at the expense of Tottenham Hotspur as goals by Djibril Sidibe and Thomas Lemar earned a 2-1 Group E win that would have been more emphatic but for visiting keeper Hugo Lloris.

All the goals came in a breathless spell just after halftime as Sidibe headed home in the 48th minute only for Harry Kane to equalise from the penalty spot four minutes later.

Lemar put Monaco back in front a minute later with an angled shot and France international Lloris, who saved a first-half spot kick from Radamel Falcao, spared the Londoners a thrashing.

Monaco are assured of top spot with 11 points from five games, four more than Bayer Leverkusen who go through to the knockout round as runners-up.

Spurs, unbeaten in the Premier League after 12 games, have four points and must avoid a third defeat at their adopted Wembley home against CSKA Moscow to grab a consolation spot in the Europa League.

"It was disappointing, we weren't good enough today," Kane said. "We got ourselves back in the game at 1-1 and then it was just a schoolboy error to concede straight after.

"The second goal took the stuffing out of us."

Tottenham were given a pre-match boost as news came through of Moscow's late leveller in a 1-1 draw against Leverkusen which meant a point on the French Riviera would have kept them alive.

Son Heung-min should have put the visitors ahead inside 10 minutes when he was played through by Dele Alli's pass but the South Korea forward tried to round keeper Danijel Subasic instead of shooting and the opportunity was lost.

The half belonged to Monaco, though, as their pace and movement proved too much for a hesitant Tottenham defence missing regulars Kyle Walker and Jan Vertonghen -- surprisingly rested for Saturday's Premier League clash at Chelsea.

BUSY LLORIS

Lloris was Tottenham's busiest player.

He sprang to his right to save Falcao's 11th-minute penalty after Eric Dier kicked out at Fabinho who tumbled acrobatically inside the area.

Lloris then kept out a header from Valere Germain who was a constant menace and dragged another shot agonisingly wide.

The goal the hosts threatened arrived three minutes after the interval in simple fashion. Benjamin Mendy turned Harry Winks and his cross was headed in by the unmarked Sidibe.

Tottenham's were given a lifeline three minutes later when Monaco's Kamil Glik wrestled Alli in front of the referee who pointed to the spot - Kane dispatched the penalty past Subasic despite the keeper getting a hand on the ball.

No sooner had Spurs drawn level than they were behind - 39 seconds later in fact. Left back Danny Rose was caught hopelessly out of position and Sidibe's cross fell to Lemar who had time to pick his spot and drill a shot past Lloris.

The French keeper produced a miraculous close-range save to deflect Glik's volley over shortly afterwards and also did well to keep out Falcao as Tottenham's campaign ended in tatters.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)