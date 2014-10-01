Defoe back for England at age of 34
LONDON Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe was recalled to the England squad at the age of 34 on Thursday ahead of next week's friendly in Germany and a World Cup qualifier at home to Lithuania.
BRUSSELS Substitute Adrian Ramos scored twice as a weakened Borussia Dortmund beat Belgian champions Anderlecht 3-0 on Wednesday to stay top of Champions League Group D.
Dortmund arrived in Brussels missing a number of players through injury, notably Germany midfielder Marco Reus, and with a single point from their last three Bundesliga matches, but made a flying start.
Their opener came after three minutes, when Shinji Kagawa scooped the ball over the top of the home defence for Ciro Immobile to beat advancing keeper Silvio Proto.
Substitute Ramos stabbed in the second in the 69th minute, just four minutes after coming on, after a sublime cross from Lukasz Piszczek.
Ramos made it 3-0 10 minutes later when he danced past helpless Anderlecht defenders to slam just inside the far right post.
Anderlecht did have chances, notably when attacking midfielder Dennis Praet had the ball in the net in the ninth minute, only for Aleksandar Mitrovic, who fed the final pass, to be adjudged offside. Television replays showed he was in line with the last defender.
Mitrovic also struck the Dortmund post in the second half.
The home side, however, struggled to make their possession count against a tight Dortmund defence with the midfield pair of Sebastian Kehl and Sven Bender just in front of them.
Dortmund top group D on six points from two matches, ahead of Arsenal on three.
The defeat took Anderlecht's run without a victory in the Champions League to 10 matches, dating back to November 2012.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has refused to set a target for this season and hit out at critics, saying they are unlikely ever to be satisfied with anything the north London club achieves.
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said his side are braced to take on a "different" Leicester City, who have revived their fortunes since sacking their title-winning boss Claudio Ranieri last month, in the Premier League on Saturday.