Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera of Galatasaray (top) jumps for a ball during their Champions League soccer match against Anderlecht at Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Frank Acheampong of Anderlecht (C) is challended by Aurelien Chedjou (L) and Tar?k Camdal (R) of Galatasaray during their Champions League soccer match at Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Anderlecht's goalkeeper Silvio Proto (center R) and team celebrate after their Champions League soccer match against Galatasaray at Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Chancel Mbemba of Anderlecht celebrates his second goal against Galatasaray during their Champions League soccer match at Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS Goals at the end of each half from defender Chancel Mbemba secured Anderlecht a place in the Europa League on Wednesday and consigned visitors Galatasaray to last spot in Champions League Group D.

The 20-year-old Congolese's double strike ended a 12-game, two-year streak without a win for the Belgian side in Europe's top competition.

The first came when he headed home a clever flick forward in the 44th minute, with the second slotted in from close range four minutes from time after the Turks' Uruguayan keeper Fernando Muslera could only parry a free kick.

With Arsenal going through to the knockout stage with a 2-0 home win over group leaders Borussia Dortmund, Anderlecht at least made sure of continuing in European competition.

"We've waited a long time for a win," said club chairman Roger Vanden Stock, whose side had fought back to an impressive 3-3 draw at Arsenal after trailing 3-0. "But we've shown we no longer look stupid playing in the Champions League."

Galatasaray, who lost captain Selcuk Inan to a second yellow card with seven minutes left, rarely threatened for much of the match beyond long range efforts that included a tantalisingly floated first-half free kick from Dutchman Wesley Sneijder.

With 15 minutes to play, only the crossbar denied Burak Yilmaz after he was put through by Hamit Altintop.

Anderlecht have five points and play their final group game at Dortmund, seven ahead. Galatasaray have just one point and host Arsenal, now on 10.

