Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger used to dream about Luis Suarez, the signing that got away, and he will be hoping the Uruguayan striker doesn't give him nightmares when holders Barcelona visit in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Wenger, who was rebuffed by then Liverpool striker Suarez in 2013, said he admired the striker's ability to bring a team together ahead of the Last 16 first leg fixture at the Emirates Stadium.

"I used to think 'what if I signed Luis Suarez' before, but not now," Wenger was quoted as saying by British media on Monday.

"He gives camaraderie to a team. He did it at Liverpool and he did it playing with Edinson Cavani and Diego Forlan for Uruguay, and did it well."

The 29-year-old, who joined Barcelona in 2014, has been in imperious form this season as part of the Catalan's formidable front three of Argentine Lionel Messi and Neymar of Brazil.

Suarez tops the La Liga scoring charts with 25 goals and has notched another five in the Champions League leaving Wenger wary.

"Individually, all their players are difficult to stop," the Frenchman said. "We have to find a way to do it collectively. We have to keep Suarez quiet on Tuesday night."

