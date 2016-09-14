Football Soccer - Paris Saint-Germain v Arsenal - UEFA Champions League Group Stage - Group A - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - 13/9/16Arsenal's Olivier Giroud and Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti are both sent off by referee Viktor Kassai as Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger looks onReuters / Benoit TessierLivepic

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has blamed Paris St Germain midfielder Marco Verratti for tricking the referee after they were both sent off in Tuesday's 1-1 Champions League draw.

Giroud, who was a second-half substitute, and Verratti were each shown a second yellow card by Hungarian official Viktor Kassai following an off-the-ball incident in stoppage time.

The Frenchman also said PSG defender Marquinhos pushed him during the incident at the Parc des Princes.

"I'd already been booked so didn't want to make trouble. I made a small challenge on Verratti but he threw himself on to the ground," Giroud said.

"I didn't understand, so I asked him: 'What are you doing? Then he got up quickly and Marquinhos pushed me from behind. I don't know how Verratti fell over a second time."

"I didn't go looking for trouble so it's frustrating. I think that the referee was tricked. Verratti was also on a yellow, so I was surprised by his behaviour," Giroud added.

The France striker will miss Arsenal's next Group A game at home to FC Basel on Sept. 28, while Verratti will be sidelined for PSG's match away to Bulgarian champions Ludogorets.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)