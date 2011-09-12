Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger (L) talks to Aaron Ramsey as he leaves the training field with an injury during a team training session in London Colney, north of London September 12, 2011. REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh

LONDON Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey was left out of the squad for Tuesday's Champions League Group F opener against Borussia Dortmund with local media reporting he had injured his ankle in training.

The 20-year-old Welshman was not in the 18-man squad listed on the club's website (www.arsenal.com) but there was no reason given for his omission.

The BBC reported that manager Arsene Wenger had said Ramsey had limped out of training on Monday before the team's departure to Germany.

It comes as a blow to the London side, who are already struggling with an injury to fellow first-choice midfielder Jack Wilshere as well as the departures of Samir Nasri and Cesc Fabregas.

(Writing by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Martyn Herman)