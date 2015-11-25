ALMATY Benfica are on the verge of reaching the Champions League knockout stage after a Raul Jimenez double salvaged a 2-2 draw at Astana in their Group C clash on Wednesday.

The Portuguese will qualify for the last 16 if Galatasaray do not win at Atletico Madrid later on Wednesday, having recovered from goals by Patrick Twumasi and Marin Anicic.

Astana have been eliminated but can still make the Europa League in a group topped by Benfica on 10 points, Atletico with seven, Galatasaray on four and the Kazakhs with three.

Astana forward Twumasi failed to convert a chance when he was set up by midfielder Foxi Kethevoama near the Benfica goal early on but put the home side in front with a header after 19 minutes from an assist by fellow striker Junior Kabananga.

Astana doubled their advantage in the 31st when centre back Anicic knocked the ball into the net off his back to score his first goal for the club, who are unbeaten at home in the group.

Benfica forward Jimenez got his side back in the game when he found a hole in the Kazakh defence 10 minutes before halftime to score with a header from a cross by Jonas Goncalves Oliveira.

He grabbed the equaliser in the 72nd from another Jonas assist with the ball going in off the inside of the far post.

