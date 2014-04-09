Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa reacts during their Spanish First Division soccer match after a missed scoring opportunity against Sevilla at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa has not recovered from a thigh strain and is out of Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final, second leg at home to Barcelona.

Brazil-born Costa, Atletico's top scorer in La Liga and Europe this term, sustained the injury in last week's 1-1 first-leg draw at the Nou Camp and he was not included in the official squad Atletico filed with UEFA for the return at the Calderon (1845 GMT).

Atletico coach Diego Simeone said on Tuesday he was hopeful Costa might play a part in the match as the Madrid club seek their first semi-final berth in Europe's elite club competition in 40 years.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)