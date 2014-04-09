Nomura hires England rugby coach Eddie Jones for leadership lessons
LONDON Japan's top investment bank Nomura has hired England rugby union coach Eddie Jones to impart his wisdom on leadership and teamwork to its clients in Europe.
MADRID Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa has not recovered from a thigh strain and is out of Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final, second leg at home to Barcelona.
Brazil-born Costa, Atletico's top scorer in La Liga and Europe this term, sustained the injury in last week's 1-1 first-leg draw at the Nou Camp and he was not included in the official squad Atletico filed with UEFA for the return at the Calderon (1845 GMT).
Atletico coach Diego Simeone said on Tuesday he was hopeful Costa might play a part in the match as the Madrid club seek their first semi-final berth in Europe's elite club competition in 40 years.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)
DORTMUND, Germany Germany's Lukas Podolski will receive an appropriate farewell when the world champions meet England in a high-quality friendly on Wednesday with the winger having become one of the country's all-time greats, coach Joachim Loew said on Tuesday.
DORTMUND, Germany Germany will be without injured midfielder Mesut Ozil, winger Julian Draxler and forward Mario Gomez when they host England in a friendly international on Wednesday, coach Joachim Loew said.