Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa celebrates with fans during a parade after winning the Spanish first division soccer league title in Madrid May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID Forward Diego Costa and playmaker Arda Turan were back in training with their Atletico Madrid team mates on Thursday, suggesting they will be fit for Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Costa, Atletico's top scorer, and Arda, a key component of the team's attacking play, limped out of last weekend's La Liga title decider at Barcelona with hamstring and hip injuries respectively and there were fears they would not be available for the showpiece in Lisbon.

Atletico published a photo on their website (www.clubatleticodemadrid.com) of them training with the rest of the squad before they travel to Portugal on Friday morning.

"Diego Pablo Simeone had the whole squad at his disposal to continue preparing the match that will close the season," the club said.

"The Argentine coach has all 22 members of the first-team squad available and all will travel to the Portuguese capital."

Saturday's game at Lisbon's Stadium of Light is the first final featuring two teams from the same city in the 59-year history of the European Cup.

Atletico are seeking a debut continental title and will be trying to deny Real a record-extending 10th.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)