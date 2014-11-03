Atletico Madrid's Gabi Fernandez and Valencia's Javier Fuego (R) fight for the ball during their Spanish first division soccer match at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

MALMO Sweden Atletico Madrid are expecting Malmo to last the distance and not fade in the second half again when they play in Champions League Group A on Tuesday, according to captain Gabi.

Atletico struggled to break through a hard-working Malmo defence at the Calderon last month before the La Liga champions scored five second-half goals in a 5-0 rout, the Swedish side's biggest European defeat in 44 years.

"I am expecting the Malmo from the first half," Gabi told a news conference.

"We struggled to create scoring chances, they really closed ranks at the back," the midfielder added.

"They faded physically in the second half and we took advantage.

"But we know that Malmo are very strong at their own stadium, it is hard to score against them. They are a powerful team and we won't underestimate them."

A win for Atletico, who reached the final of Europe's elite club competition last season, would be a big step towards securing a place in the knockout round with a home game against Olympiakos Piraeus and a trip to Juventus to come.

Atletico top Group A on six points from three matches, level with Olympiakos, who beat them 3-2 in Greece in September, and three ahead of Juventus and Malmo.

