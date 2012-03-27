I have no reason to stay in athletics, says Bolt
MONACO Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is unstoppable if he is given too much of the ball and Barcelona will try to deactivate the AC Milan forward with their trademark possession game, coach Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday.
Barca will face their former striker Ibrahimovic, who left Nou Camp on bad terms at the end of the 2009-10 season, as they visit the Serie A champions for their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday, the outstanding tie of the round.
"We have to deactivate Ibra and Milan by monopolising possession of the ball," said Guardiola. "He is a very strong player especially in the air. He is unstoppable if he participates a lot in the match."
"We owe him part of a league title. His first six months (at Barcelona) were very good."
Having left Barcelona after only one season in which he helped them win La Liga, Ibrahimovic launched a stinging attack on Guardiola, saying he could not understand why their relationship had broken down.
"I still haven't got an answer as to what the problem was," he said shortly afterwards. "It can't have been the quality (of my football) because there was never a discussion about the football part."
The volatile Swede has enjoyed an excellent season with Milan, scoring 22 goals in Serie A and five in the Champions League.
Guardiola refused to accept that his side, who won 3-2 at San Siro in a group stage match in which Ibrahimovic was among the scorers, were favourites to knock out the injury-hit Serie A leaders.
"The only certainty is that if you don't play too good games, you don't go to the semi-finals," he said. "I expect the best possible Milan team in one of the world's great stadiums."
"I try to transmit to the players the message that they must not let up after winning so much. I wouldn't want us to betray ourselves, knowing that we could be knocked out as a result."
(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ed Osmond)
MONACO Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
LISBON Benfica beat a misfiring Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday thanks to forward Kostas Mitroglou's 13th goal in his last 13 games.
MUNICH Arsenal's Mesut Ozil may be struggling for form but his manager Arsene Wenger would not be drawn into speculation that the Germany midfielder could be dropped for Wednesday's Champions League last 16, first leg at Bayern Munich.