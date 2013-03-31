Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
MADRID Barcelona's Xavi and Jordi Alba have both recovered from hamstring strains and were included in their squad on Sunday for the trip to play Paris St Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals.
The duo returned injured from international duty with Spain - Alba after the World Cup qualifying draw with Finland a week ago, and Xavi after helping the world champions to get a 1-0 win away to France.
They were left out of the leaders' squad for their 2-2 draw away to Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday.
Coach Tito Vilanova took charge of Sunday's training session as he steadily works his way back into the job after two months in New York receiving cancer treatment.
Vilanova returned to Barcelona last week and missed the Celta game but, all being well, is expected to travel to Paris with the team for Tuesday's first leg.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Clare Fallon)
LONDON British anti-doping authorities condemned the leaking of information "which only serves to fuel rumour and innuendo" on Saturday after the latest media report surrounding athlete Mo Farah and his American coach Alberto Salazar.
Liverpool put their recent troubles behind them, showing touches of their best early-season vibrancy to overcame Arsenal 3-1 at a jubilant Anfield and leapfrog the Gunners into third place in the Premier League on Saturday.