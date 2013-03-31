Barcelona's Xavi Hernandez celebrates a goal against Espanyol during their Spanish First division soccer league match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Carmona

MADRID Barcelona's Xavi and Jordi Alba have both recovered from hamstring strains and were included in their squad on Sunday for the trip to play Paris St Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The duo returned injured from international duty with Spain - Alba after the World Cup qualifying draw with Finland a week ago, and Xavi after helping the world champions to get a 1-0 win away to France.

They were left out of the leaders' squad for their 2-2 draw away to Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday.

Coach Tito Vilanova took charge of Sunday's training session as he steadily works his way back into the job after two months in New York receiving cancer treatment.

Vilanova returned to Barcelona last week and missed the Celta game but, all being well, is expected to travel to Paris with the team for Tuesday's first leg.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Clare Fallon)