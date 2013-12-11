Barcelona's Cristian Tello (C) celebrates after scoring a goal against Celtic during their Champions League soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Barcelona's Gerard Pique celebrates after scoring a goal against Celtic during their Champions League soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Barcelona's Neymar kisses the ball after scoring a hat-trick against Celtic as he leaves the pitch at the end of their Champions League soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Barcelona's Neymar celebrates after scoring a goal against Celtic during their Champions League soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

BARCELONA Neymar finally showed the goalscoring touch he has been threatening with a hat-trick as Barcelona shrugged off their recent dip in form with a 6-1 win over Celtic at the Nou Camp on Wednesday to seal top spot in Champions League Group H.

Gerard Pique stabbed home with seven minutes on the clock and, with Celtic stretched at the back, Pedro and Neymar both finished clinically before half-time.

Neymar had never scored before in Europe but got two more after the break, with Adam Matthews unable to stop the Brazilian's third from going over the line. Cristian Tello completed Barca's scoring with another deflected shot.

Celtic grabbed a consolation goal through Giorgios Samaras two minutes from time.

Barcelona finish top of the section with 13 points, four ahead of second-placed Milan and five ahead of Ajax, who drew 0-0 at the San Siro.

Barca's 20-match unbeaten start to the season was ended at Ajax in their previous European match, and it was followed by defeat in La Liga by Athletic Bilbao. But Gerardo Martino's side, still without the injured Lionel Messi, responded with a fine attacking display against the Scottish champions.

For Celtic it is the end of a poor run in Europe. They have lost all their away games, and at home, where they are normally strong, they managed only one win, over Ajax.

Youngster Sergi Roberto was the surprise face in the Barcelona lineup with Andres Iniesta, carrying a knock, left on the bench. Scott Brown returned for the visitors after serving his ban for his red card for a foul on Neymar when the sides met in Glasgow.

The visitors gave Roberto the perfect opportunity to find his feet as they left large holes in the centre of midfield for the home side to carve openings.

Xavi sent a deep ball to Neymar at the far post that was just too high for the Brazilian before two minutes had passed.

Pique was getting forward well and he was on hand to get the opening goal as he knocked the ball in from close range after a deflected shot from Alexis Sanchez was saved by the keeper.

Barcelona continued to threaten but further goals didn't come until the run-up to half time, when Neymar set up Pedro to steer the ball home and then scored himself from a pass by full-back Martin Montoya.

In the second half Neymar combined well with Xavi before firing home and showed real quality to complete his hat-trick as he nutmegged Efe Ambrose. Substitute Tello completed Celtic's misery with a deflected strike off Virgil van Dijk.

