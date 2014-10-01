Paris St Germain's Marquinhos (3rd R) and David Luiz (3rd L) challenge Barcelona's Jeremy Mathieu (2nd L) and Ivan Rakitic (3rd L), during their Champions League Group F soccer match at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

BARCELONA Barcelona had hoped they had ironed out the defensive weakness that marred their 2013-14 season but Tuesday's 3-2 Champions League reverse at Paris St Germain appeared to suggest the opposite.

Going into the Group F clash at the Parc des Princes, Barca had yet to concede a goal in seven outings in all competitions but their back line was all too fragile and the Ligue 1 champions took full advantage.

David Luiz, Marco Verratti and Blaise Matuidi all breached the visitors' defence as PSG took early control of the group and handed Barca's new coach Luis Enrique his first competitive reverse since he took over at the end of last season.

Barca's pacy fullbacks, Dani Alves on the right and Jordi Alba on the left, may be dangerous going forward but they often neglect their defensive duties.

Centre backs Javier Mascherano, a converted midfielder, and new signing Jeremy Mathieu, meanwhile, did little to suggest they deserve a regular place in the starting lineup ahead of the likes of Gerard Pique, Thomas Vermaelen and Marc Bartra.

"I am the one mainly responsible for the defeat," Luis Enrique told a news conference.

"It was not one of our most efficient performances," added the former Barca and Spain midfielder.

"We will try to make sure it doesn't happen again, or at least less frequently."

Andres Iniesta, who captained the side on his 100th appearance in Europe's elite club competition, said it would be wrong to blame the defence alone for Tuesday's defeat.

"When we lose, we lose together," the Spain international told reporters.

"It's a team issue, not one of the defensive line, the midfielders or the attack. We all share responsibility."

While their defence is an obvious cause for concern, Barca's attack has been firing on all cylinders, with Lionel Messi and Neymar on prolific form and each scoring in Paris.

Barca quickly need to forget the defeat in Paris and prepare for what could be a tricky trip to Madrid play Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Saturday.

Barca have set the early pace in their domestic league and are two points clear of Valencia and Atletico Madrid at the top after six matches.

Their next Champions League outing is on Oct. 21 at Ajax Amsterdam, who drew 1-1 at APOEL on Tuesday.

