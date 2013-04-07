Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
MADRID Barcelona forward Lionel Messi had physiotherapy and did some fitness work on Sunday as the World Player of the Year tried to shake off a hamstring strain before Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final, second leg at home to Paris St Germain.
Messi suffered the injury in last week's first leg in Paris, which ended 2-2, and had to be substituted at halftime.
The Argentine missed Saturday's 5-0 La Liga win against Real Mallorca at the Nou Camp, when his replacement in the roving forward role, Cesc Fabregas, netted a hat-trick.
"Messi did physiotherapy and recuperation followed by some fitness work on the pitch," Barca said in a statement on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es) without specifying whether he would be available to face PSG.
Forward Pedro and defender Adriano had a more intense workout and are likely to be fit.
"They do not yet have the medical all-clear but it's already the third day they are working with their team mates," Barca said.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Clare Fallon)
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Kimi Raikkonen put Ferrari on top of the timesheets after the second day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Tuesday but world champions Mercedes still led the way on kilometres covered.