Manchester United give midfielder Carrick testimonial
Midfielder Michael Carrick has been awarded a testimonial by Manchester United at the end of the season, with the former England international donating all proceeds to charity.
MADRID Barcelona forward Lionel Messi was back on the training pitch on Thursday as he bids to rid himself of a hamstring injury before Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg at Bayern Munich.
"The big novelty of this Thursday's training session was Leo Messi," Barca said in a statement on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es).
The Argentine World Player of the Year damaged the muscle during Barca's quarter-final first leg at Paris St Germain on April 2.
He sat out their 5-0 La Liga victory at home to Real Mallorca four days later but came on for the final half an hour at the Nou Camp last Wednesday to help a nervous Barca squeeze past PSG into the last four on away goals.
Midfielder Sergio Busquets, who has a minor groin problem, completed some work with the rest of his team mates on Thursday after missing Wednesday's session, Barca said.
The La Liga leaders are chasing a third European crown in five years and play their semi-final second leg at home to German champions Bayern on May 1.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)
LONDON If ever there was a good day to bury bad news, Liverpool timed it to perfection on Monday, when a dreadful 3-1 defeat by Leicester City became a mere sideshow in the post-Claudio Ranieri circus.
SEOUL/SHANGHAI Chinese buyers including materials giant Amer International and CITIC Securities Co Ltd are readying a rival 246 million pounds bid for English soccer club Southampton, a person with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.