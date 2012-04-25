Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
BARCELONA Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has been given the all-clear after being taken to hospital as a precaution following a heavy clash during Tuesday's Champions League semi-final, second leg against Chelsea.
"Gerard Pique underwent various tests which ruled out any injury," Barca said in a statement on their website (www.fcbarcelona.com) after the Spain international collided with team mate Victor Valdes in the 17th minute.
"The player will remain under observation until Wednesday," the club added.
Pique played on until the 25th minute before signalling he could not continue and was replaced by Daniel Alves as holders Barca were eliminated 3-2 on aggregate.

Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
MUNICH Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.