Newcastle stay top after late equaliser at Norwich
LONDON Newcastle United stayed top of the English Championship (second tier) as Jamaal Lascelles grabbed an 81st-minute equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw at Norwich City on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Barcelona's injury woes deepened on Wednesday when centre back Gerard Pique picked up a foot injury and was ruled out for two to three weeks.
Pique damaged his left foot early in Barca's 3-2 Champions League win at home to Spartak Moscow and joins fellow defender Carles Puyol and playmaker Andres Iniesta on the injury list.
He initially returned to the fray after receiving treatment but could not continue and was replaced by new signing Alex Song in the 12th minute.
The Spain international will miss Barca's La Liga matches at home to Granada on Saturday and away at Sevilla a week later but could be back in time for their Champions League game at Benfica on Tuesday October 2.
(Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus broke a bone in his foot during Monday's 2-0 win over Bournemouth, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
MONACO Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri said on Tuesday he was not unsettled by speculation about his future as the Premier League champions slip towards the relegation zone.