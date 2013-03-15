Barcelona's captain Carles Puyol speaks during a news conference at the San Siro Stadium in Milan February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

MADRID Barcelona's inspirational captain Carles Puyol may miss next month's Champions League quarter-final tie against Paris St Germain after he needed surgery on his right knee on Friday.

The 34-year-old Spain centre back, who has suffered a series of injuries over the past year and missed Euro 2012, had arthroscopic surgery at a clinic in the Catalan capital, Barca said in a statement on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es).

The La Liga leaders did not say how long he would be sidelined but said surgeons Ramon Cugat and Ricard Pruna, who performed the operation, would hold a news conference on Saturday to provide more information.

Barca play their quarter-final, first leg at PSG on April 2 and the return leg is at the Nou Camp on April 10.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John O'Brien)