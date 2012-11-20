Valencia marched into the Champions League last 16 before kicking a ball on Tuesday as Group F rivals BATE Borisov lost 2-0 at home to Lille.
The Spaniards - who host Bayern Munich later - progressed because they are three points above BATE and have a better head-to-head record over the Belarussians, who have only one match left at Bayern.
The Germans can seal qualification and knock BATE out with a point in Valencia.
The victory secured Lille's first points of the group stage and came courtesy of first-half goals from Djibril Sidibe and Gianni Bruno. Sidibe was sent off for a second booking midway through the second period.
Despite the win, the French side have no hope of finishing third and taking a Europa League berth because BATE are three points above them and have a better head-to-head.
