MUNICH, Germany Bayern Munich's proud record over nine-times European winners Real Madrid has left the Germans relishing their probable Champions League semi-final clash.

The Bavarians, chasing a treble of domestic and European titles, eased past Olympique Marseille 2-0 on Tuesday for a 4-0 aggregate victory to move into the last four for the second time in three seasons.

While Real have yet to qualify, it is unlikely they will concede four goals at home against APOEL Nicosia on Wednesday following their comfortable 3-0 win in Cyprus last week.

"I think that we will play them (Real) because it is extremely difficult to get a good result at the Santiago Bernabeu," said Heynckes, who coached the Spanish giants in the past and led them to the Champions League title in 1998.

"It will be an extremely attractive semi-final. We have a history with Real which is very positive for us, very positive."

Four-times European champions Bayern have met Real in the semi-finals of the top European club competition on four previous occasions (1976, 1987, 2000, 2001) having come out on top three times.

That is the reason the German team is known as the Bestia Negra (black beast) in the Spanish capital.

"We hope to continue this run. It is a semi-final where either team have chances to go through. They will be very tight matches and we need a bit of luck as well," said Heynckes.

"But the way I see my team at the moment, we have the hunger for even more success."

BAVARIAN WEEKS AHEAD

Bayern beat Real in both legs in the 2001 Champions League last four to move into the final and clinch the trophy for the fourth and last time.

They had also eliminated the Spaniards in 1976 in the last four en route to their third European crown and again in 1987.

The Bavarians, who have won eight successive games in all competitions, have rediscovered their deadly form from earlier in the season at just the right time.

They have closed to within three points of Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund, whom they also play in the German Cup final in May.

Their busy schedule, which also includes what could be a league title decider against champions Dortmund on April 11, will not deter them from their aim of becoming the first German team to clinch a treble of top titles, club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said.

"We are ready for these Bavarian weeks ahead of us. There will be a game every three or four days and we are well prepared," Rummenigge, part of the 1976 European Cup-winning team said.

"We are still in the running for three titles and we take each of them very seriously. We need to have nerves of steel and I think we have them."

Their record again Real may be a good omen ahead of the semi-finals, their recent record against Real coach Jose Mourinho, however, is not.

It was the Portuguese coach's phenomenal treble-winning Inter Milan side that beat them in the 2010 Champions League final 2-0 to win the title.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann. Editing by Patrick Johnston)