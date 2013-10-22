France's Franck Ribery reacts during the 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Finland at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

MUNICH Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has been passed fit for Wednesday's Champions League match with Viktoria Plzen while Javi Martinez could also make his long-awaited comeback, coach Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday.

Ribery missed the 4-1 win over Mainz 05 on Saturday after sustaining a minor ankle injury in final training and was rested as a precaution.

"Franck is fine and he trained very well today," Guardiola told reporters. "We are also very satisfied with Javi, he also trained well today. I will decide tomorrow if he will get some playing time."

The Spain international has not played since undergoing groin surgery in early September.

Bayern top Group D with two wins out of two, three ahead of second-placed Manchester City who take on CSKA Moscow.

Guardiola will also have a fully fit Mario Goetze at his disposal with the new signing having fully recovered from an injury sustained in late August.

"Mario is very special, especially in tight spaces and he needs little time for decisions. He is improving by the day," said Guardiola, who is in his first season at treble winners Bayern.

The Spaniard said he was eyeing two wins against the Czech opponents to secure a spot in the knockout stage.

"Normally we should be in a position to advance to the round of 16 after four games," he said.

