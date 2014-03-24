Rivals are closer, warns Mercedes F1 boss
LONDON Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff.
Bayern Munich have been ordered to close part of their stadium for the Champions League match at home to Manchester United next month for "discriminatory behaviour" by their supporters, UEFA said on Monday.
Bayern will have to shut "Sector 124" of the Allianz Arena for the quarter-final second leg on April 9, UEFA said, although they gave no indication of which part of the stadium that section is located in or how many seats will be affected.
UEFA said fans showed "an illicit banner" during the round of 16 tie at home to Arsenal earlier this month. It declined to give more details about the cause of the ban, although media photographs showed a group of fans with a homophobic banner aimed at Arsenal.
The German club have also been fined 10,000 euros ($13,800), UEFA said.
Bayern said in a statement they would try to identify the culprits and sue them for damages.
"We regret this incident during the match against Arsenal and distance ourselves as far as possible from this discriminatory banner," said Bayern's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in a statement.
"This will never be accepted by Bayern Munich,"
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Justin Palmer)
ZURICH FIFA has banned a Ghanaian match official from soccer for life after he took part in match manipulation during a World Cup qualifier, the sport's governing body said on Monday.
A rejuvenated Roger Federer beat fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka 6-4 7-5 in the BNP Paribas Open final on Sunday to earn a record-tying fifth Indian Wells title and the distinction of being the tournament's oldest winner.