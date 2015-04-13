Bayern Munich's Bastian Schweinsteiger and Franck Ribery (R) celebrate after scoring a goal against FC Cologne during their German first division, Bundesliga soccer match in Munich February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN Bayern Munich will be without midfielders Bastian Schweinsteiger and Franck Ribery when they travel to Porto for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Frenchman Ribery is not yet fully fit following a five-week absence with an ankle injury while Schweinsteiger has had a virus for the past few days.

"Bastian and Franck will not be with us against Porto. That is bitter," sports director Matthias Sammer said on Monday as the problems started to pile up for the treble-chasing Bavarians.

Medhi Benatia, David Alaba, Javi Martinez and Arjen Robben had already been sidelined by injuries.

Jerome Boateng, who was rested for Saturday's 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt due to a minor muscle problem, is back in the squad.

"Those who are with us have our full trust," Sammer told reporters ahead of the team's departure for Portugal later on Monday. "The team is hungry."

Bayern are 10 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and are also through to the German Cup semi-finals.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)