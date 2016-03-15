MUNICH Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben is doubtful for Wednesday's Champions League last 16 second leg against Juventus after he was forced to skip training on Tuesday with a cold, coach Pep Guardiola said.

"I don't know if he can play," the Spaniard told a news conference. "I hope he can make it but at this point I do not know it."

Guardiola's team trained for some time amid heavy snowfall on Tuesday morning.

"We could not train too much because of the snow. At the end it became a bit dangerous," he added.

Treble-chasing Bayern, who reached the 2010 and 2012 finals and won the trophy in 2013 before Guardiola's arrival, drew 2-2 in the first leg in Turin last month.

The Spaniard saw Bayern fall in the last four in the previous two seasons and hopes to win the coveted trophy at his last attempt in Munich before joining Manchester City next season.

"I know what will happen in the coming months if we don't win," said the coach. "Obviously it would be hard for us for the first few days if we lost. But we want to advance."

Bayern missed the chance to leave Juventus in dire straits after the first leg as they led 2-0 and had numerous opportunities to extend their advantage but instead conceded two goals in the second half.

"I would have liked to have won 5-0 but it did not happen so we have to live with that," he said. "But we should not look at the result. We must play our game. Use our strengths and their weaknesses. We must not only attack but also defend well."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)