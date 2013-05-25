Murray to play Verdasco in Dubai final
World number one Andy Murray overpowered Lucas Pouille 7-5 6-1 on Friday to reach the Dubai Championships final in which he will play Fernando Verdasco.
LONDON Borussia Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski could soon join German rivals and newly-crowned Champions League winners Bayern Munich, Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes hinted on Saturday.
Dortmund top-scorer Lewandowski, who notched 12 goals in the Champions League this season, has already said he will not extend his contract that runs to 2014 with reports linking him with a move to Bayern.
"We all know that (Mario) Goetze has already been signed and that Lewandowski will not have to wait too much longer. Then one has two more top players," Heynckes told reporters after his team clinched the European title with a 2-1 win over Dortmund at London's Wembley stadium.
Bayern have already signed 20-year-old Goetze from Dortmund for next season for 37 million euros ($48 million).
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)
BELGRADE Britain's Andy Pozzi put years of injury woes behind him to clinch the 60 metres hurdles gold medal at the European indoor athletics championships on Friday and claim his first international title.
Rio de Janeiro Organisers of the 2016 Rio Olympics denied on Friday that vote buying helped to secure the Games after a French newspaper reported that a Brazilian businessman made payments to the son of an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member before the vote.