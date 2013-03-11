Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery (R) and Claudio Pizarro celebrate a goal during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Fortuna Duesseldorf in Munich March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has been ruled out of their Champions League round of 16 second leg at home to Arsenal on Wednesday after picking up an ankle injury in the league on Saturday, the club said in a statement.

The France international pulled ligaments in his left ankle during Bayern's 3-2 league win against Fortuna Dusseldorf.

He will be joined on the sidelines by suspended midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger and defender Jerome Boateng but the Bavarians are the favourites for a last eight spot after winning 3-1 in the first leg in London.

