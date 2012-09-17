West Brom come from behind to beat sloppy Bournemouth
Bournemouth paid the price for sloppy defending as they lost 2-1 at West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, leaving Eddie Howe's men still searching for their first win of 2017.
BERLIN Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben is doubtful for their Champions League Group F encounter against Valencia on Wednesday but team mate Franck Ribery is set to play.
Dutchman Robben returned from international duty with a groin injury last week and missed Bayern's 3-1 league win over Mainz 05 on Saturday. Frenchman Ribery was also ruled out of that game with a muscle injury.
"I still have to wait. We will see how it goes each day," Robben said after returning to team training on Monday. "The adductor muscles did not feel right, it had to do with my back."
Fellow winger Ribery sounded more confident about a return to the starting lineup.
"I think I will be able to play on Wednesday," he told the club website (www.fcbayern.de).
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)
Dutchman Patrick van Aanholt scored his first goal for Crystal Palace since his January move from relegation rivals Sunderland to give them a 1-0 home win over Middlesbrough and boost their survival hopes on Saturday.
LONDON Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell shone as Scotland staged a rousing comeback to beat Wales for the first time in 10 years in an absorbing 29-13 Six Nations victory at Murrayfield on Saturday.