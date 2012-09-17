BERLIN Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben is doubtful for their Champions League Group F encounter against Valencia on Wednesday but team mate Franck Ribery is set to play.

Dutchman Robben returned from international duty with a groin injury last week and missed Bayern's 3-1 league win over Mainz 05 on Saturday. Frenchman Ribery was also ruled out of that game with a muscle injury.

"I still have to wait. We will see how it goes each day," Robben said after returning to team training on Monday. "The adductor muscles did not feel right, it had to do with my back."

Fellow winger Ribery sounded more confident about a return to the starting lineup.

"I think I will be able to play on Wednesday," he told the club website (www.fcbayern.de).

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)