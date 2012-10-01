Arjen Robben of Bayern Munich celebrates his goal against Spvgg Greuther Fuerth during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Fuerth August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN Winger Arjen Robben is recovering from a minor muscle problem and will miss Tuesday's Champions League match in Belarus against BATE Borisov, the Bundesliga club said.

Dutch international Robben did not play in Bayern's 2-0 league win over Werder Bremen on Saturday but his absence was not felt as the Bavarians cruised to their sixth win in six league games.

Bayern, who opened their Group F campaign with a 2-1 victory over Valencia, have won nine straight games in all competitions this season.

"We want to have a perfect start in the Champions League as well," captain Philipp Lahm told reporters at Munich airport as the team departed on Monday.

BATE stunned Lille 3-1 away in their first game.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)