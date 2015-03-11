Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery (2L) celebrates with Thomas Mueller (L-R), Robert Lewandowski, Mario Goetze and Rafinha after scoring a goal against Shakhtar Donetsk during their Champions League Round of 16 second leg soccer match in Munich, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

MUNICH Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben limped off during the 7-0 demolition of Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League last-16 second leg on Wednesday but coach Pep Guardiola said neither injury looked too serious.

Dutch winger Robben, Bayern's top scorer this season, clutched his thigh as he was taken off in the 19th minute while Frenchman Franck Ribery followed him off on the hour.

"We have to see tomorrow what the damage is but doctors said it is not too serious for them," Guardiola told reporters.

With Bayern chasing a treble of titles and a sixth European crown they will need all the firepower they can muster despite some long-term injured players being ready to return, including captain Philipp Lahm, Thiago Alcantara and Javi Martinez.

The partnership between Robben and Ribery, nicknamed 'Robbery', is crucial for Guardiola's style of play with the pair's searing pace down the wings.

"It does not see to be too bad," Ribery, who scored one goal against Shakhtar, told reporters. "It is something with the ankle and I hope I can be ready to play on the weekend."

Bayern, who will not play again in Europe until April, are 11 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and take on Werder Bremen on Saturday.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)