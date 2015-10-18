Bayern Munich's Dutch striker Arjen Robben celebrates his penalty goal against Bayer Leverkusen during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Munich, Germany August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has been left out of the squad to face Arsenal in the Champions League on Tuesday after failing to be fit in time for the game following his recovery from injury, the German champions said on Sunday.

The Dutchman, injured in a Euro 2016 qualifier against Iceland last month, had been hoping to make his comeback in London.

"For Robben this trip is too soon," Bayern, who left on Sunday evening to avoid travelling through the English capital's Monday traffic, said in a statement.

Fellow winger Kingsley Coman, however, was included, with the Frenchman having missed Saturday's 1-0 win over Werder Bremen after being injured while playing for France's Under-21 team last week.

Bayern are top of Group F with a maximum six points while Arsenal are languishing in last place after two defeats.

