BERLIN Bayern Munich have been given the go-ahead by European football's governing body UEFA to use their home changing room at the Allianz Arena for Saturday's Champions League final against Chelsea, a club official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Bayern, aiming to become the first team of the host city to win a Champions League final on home soil, are officially playing a neutral match.

A club official, however, said Bayern would be using their usual changing room instead of the other two neutral ones available.

"That is correct," he said.

Bayern have been allocated the same amount of tickets (17,500) as their opponents and are named as home team for marketing and logistical purposes as the host city is decided years before that year's competition.

