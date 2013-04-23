Everton ease past West Brom to close on top four
March 11 Everton closed to within five points of the top-four with a convincing defeat of a lacklustre West Bromwich Albion at Goodison Park on Saturday.
A selection of statistics surrounding Bayern Munich's 4-0 victory over Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday.
* Barcelona conceded four goals in a Champions League match for the first time since losing 4-2 to Chelsea in the last 16 in March 2005.
* The last team to beat Barcelona 4-0 in the competition were Dynamo Kiev in the group stages in November 1997.
* No team has ever lost the first leg of a Champions League/European Cup tie by four or more goals and progressed to the next round.
* The last time Barcelona's Lionel Messi featured in a team that lost 4-0 was in Argentina's 2010 World Cup quarter-final against Germany. Thomas Mueller, who scored twice on Tuesday, netted in that game too.
* Barcelona only had one shot on target against Bayern, the joint lowest they have managed in the Champions League this season.
* In all competitions Barcelona have not lost 4-0 since they were beaten by Getafe in the King's Cup in May 2007.
Sources: Opta Sports, Infostrada Sports
(Compiled by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON First-choice goalkicker Owen Farrell passed a late fitness test and will start at inside centre for England against Scotland in their Six Nations clash at Twickenham on Saturday.
BERLIN Striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice to help Bayern Munich beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 on Saturday and open up a 10-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.