Chelsea ease past West Ham thanks to Hazard and Costa
LONDON Chelsea brushed aside London rivals West Ham United with a 2-1 away win that restored their 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League on Monday.
BERLIN Bayern Munich have received more than 200,000 ticket requests for their Champions League semi-final game in Munich, thousands of which were made before they advanced against Juventus, the club said on Thursday.
"We have been updating the figure constantly and at the moment it stands at 200,000 ticket requests for the semi-final home leg," a Bayern Munich official told Reuters.
Bayern's stadium fits only 69,000 and that includes the 39,500 ticket holders and any fans travelling with their opponents.
Bayern have advanced to their second consecutive Champions League semi-final with the draw on Friday including fellow Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund as well as Spanish pair Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Four-time European champions Bayern, who were crowned Bundesliga winners with six games to spare on Saturday, had also sold out all of their 17 home games a month before the start of the current league season.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, Editing by Tom Pilcher)
LONDON Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings were charged with violent conduct by the Football Association on Monday.
BERLIN Borussia Dortmund are counting on their attacking form, despite the absence of injured Marco Reus, to reverse a 1-0 first-leg deficit when they host Benfica for their Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday.