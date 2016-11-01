LISBON Benfica's Eduardo Salvio converted a penalty and Dynamo Kiev missed one as the Portuguese side won 1-0 on Tuesday to go level on points with Napoli at the top of their Champions League group.

Salvio put Benfica ahead in first-half stoppage time when he scored from the spot, as he did in their 2-0 win away to the same opponents two weeks ago, after Luisao had been hauled down by Domagoj Vida when he tried to connect with a free kick.

The goal was just reward for Benfica after they had created several clear chances in the first half.

Goncalo Guedes nearly extended Benfica's lead early in the second half when he rattled the crossbar, but the Eagles appeared to blow their chance when goalkeeper Ederson rashly upended Derlis Gonzalez in the 67th minute.

Ederson, however, atoned for his error by diving to his right to deny his fellow Brazilian Junior Moraes from the spot.

Benfica have seven points from four games in Group B alongside Napoli and one ahead of Besiktas while Dynamo have one.

"We were just winners. We put in a very good performance in the first half, were well-organised and could have scored more than one goal," said Benfica coach Rui Vitoria, whose side also top the Portuguese league.

"We had our chances in the second half, too. Dynamo could have equalised but that would have been unjust in terms of the outcome. It was an intense, electric game."

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Toby Davis)