Di Maria inspires PSG to 4-0 rout of Barcelona
PARIS Paris St Germain's Angel Di Maria was at his vintage best as he scored twice on his birthday in a 4-0 demolition of Barcelona in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday.
LISBON A second-half goal by Salomon Kalou handed Chelsea a 1-0 win over Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.
The Londoners always appeared in control and Kalou grabbed the only goal in the 75th minute, tapping the ball in from close range after excellent work down the right by Fernando Torres and Ramires.
Kalou's goal vindicated the decision by interim coach Roberto Di Matteo to start the Ivory Coast forward in attack in place of England international Daniel Sturridge.
Juan Mata had also gone close for Chelsea on the hour when he rounded keeper Artur Moraes but struck the post from an acute angle.
"This was a very, very good result. We knew the difficulties we were going to face and now we will take the game to London where we will have the close support of our fans. But nothing is won yet," said Chelsea centre back David Luiz.
"We showed a lot of maturity and experience".
Mata had a late chance to put the tie beyond Benfica's reach ahead of next week's second leg at Stamford Bridge.
The Spanish playmaker was set free on the left with four minutes to go after substitute Sturridge sprinted away down the right but his tame left-footed chip went wastefully over the bar.
Defender Jardel had Benfica's best chance midway through the second half when his close-range header was acrobatically saved by Petr Cech.
"Benfica dominated during long parts of the game but Chelsea struck us in the counter. We had a good match, disputed it neck-on-neck and did not deserve the defeat," said Benfica coach Jorge Jesus.
Chelsea's victory was their first away from home in this season's competition.
LONDON Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus broke a bone in his foot during Monday's 2-0 win over Bournemouth, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
MONACO Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.