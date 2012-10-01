LISBON Any coach who says his team can share possession equally in a match against Barcelona is a "liar", Benfica coach Jorge Jesus said on Monday ahead of the teams' Champions League Group G match.

"If a coach says they will divide the match with Barcelona they lie. I could say so myself today but then we would get there tomorrow and it would be a lie," the coach told a news conference at the Luz stadium in Lisbon.

"Barcelona always get between 60 and 70 percent of possession and we are going to have to run a lot," Jesus said.

Benfica will rely on little-known duo Nemanja Matic and Enzo Perez, who have played only a handful of games since signing in 2011, to lead the Portuguese league leaders against the Spanish side.

Jesus will take heart from a hard-fought comeback win against Pacos de Ferreira over the weekend in which Brazilian striker Lima scored twice and from the goalless draw at Celtic in their Champions League opener.

(Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Ed Osmond)