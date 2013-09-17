Benfica's Luisao (R) celebrates with fellow team scorer Filip Djuricic (L) after scoring his side's second goal against Anderlecht during their Champions League match at the Luz Stadium in Lisbon September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

LISBON A debut goal from new Serbian signing Filip Djuricic and another by captain Luisao gave Benfica a deserved 2-0 win over Anderlecht in Tuesday's Champions League Group C match at the Luz Stadium.

The Europa League runners-up went in front when forward Djuricic, 21, pounced on the rebound after keeper Silvio Proto could only parry a fourth-minute shot.

Benfica were in control throughout and Brazilian Luisao extended their lead with a neat volley after 30 minutes.

The Belgian visitors perked up after the break and were unlucky when they had a goal disallowed for offside.

Benfica seemed content to settle for the two-goal victory margin in the second period as they claimed their first clean sheet of the season.

"We were very superior in the first half," said coach Jorge Jesus. "We would like to score lots of goals and massacre our opponents ... but not even Barcelona do that."

Anderlecht struggled in attack and rarely penetrated Benfica's all-Serbian midfield wall of Nemanja Matic and Ljubomir Fejsa.

"It's always good to lend a hand up front and score but I am particularly happy we kept a clean sheet," Luisao said.

The Luz Stadium will stage this season's Champions League final.

In the other Group C match, Paris St Germain romped to a 4-1 win at Olympiakos Piraeus.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)