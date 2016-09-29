Celtic have been fined 10,000 euros (£8,633.11) by Europe's governing body UEFA over Palestinian flags displayed by fans during their Champions League match against Hapoel Beer Sheva last month.

Home fans flew the flags before and during the match against Israeli opposition at Celtic Park, drawing a charge from UEFA, who viewed the flags as "illicit banners".

The charge was the ninth levelled at the club by UEFA in recent years for supporter misconduct.

UEFA's disciplinary body has fined them in each case.

