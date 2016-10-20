Silverstone upbeat after F1 ownership change
LONDON The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
Celtic need sustained investment in their squad to compete against top teams in the Champions League, manager Brendan Rodgers has said after his side lost to Germany's Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday.
The defeat left the Scottish champions bottom of their Champions League group, with only one point from three matches.
They have an upcoming fixture at Monchengladbach on Nov. 1 before hosting Barcelona and end their group campaign at Manchester City.
"There are certain attributes you need and of course that does cost you money," Rodgers told British media. "That will be up to the club and our recruitment to look and try to find these players.
"We know that availability and affordability figures, but it is something that will happen over a period of time... No matter how good we might be there are still elements we need to compete consistently at this level.
"We are in the process of building something; it was brilliant to qualify and we are giving everything, but sometimes there are teams which are better than us. That's no disrespect to my players."
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
