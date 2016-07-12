Former European champions Celtic suffered an embarrassing 1-0 defeat at Gibraltar's Lincoln Red Imps in the first leg of their Champions League second qualifying round tie on Tuesday, in a sour competitive debut for coach Brendan Rodgers.

Former Liverpool boss Rodgers, who said in the build-up to the match that Celtic would treat the part-timers "as if they were Real Madrid or Barcelona", must have been pinching himself after his side conceded early in the second half.

Striker Lee Casciaro, a policeman, took a long ball in his stride, shook off two defenders and beat goalkeeper Craig Gordon with a bouncing shot in the 48th minute, sparking wild celebrations on the stadium's tiny terraces.

The Red Imps, as Lincoln are known, beat Estonian champions Flora Tallinn 3-2 on aggregate in the first qualifying round, and will play the return leg against the 1967 European Cup winners in Glasgow next Wednesday.

Rodgers joined Celtic on a 12-month rolling contract in May after he was sacked by Liverpool in October.

Red Star Belgrade, European champions in 1991, avoided a similarly embarrassing result thanks to a huge slice of luck after coming from behind to beat Maltese title holders FC Valletta 2-1 away.

The Serbian side fell behind to a Federico Falcone volley in the 15th minute and the Argentine striker had a second goal wrongly disallowed for offside shortly afterwards.

Aleksandar Katai levelled with a delightful lob midway through the second half before setting up substitute Predrag Sikimic to bundle in the winner from close range.

Elsewhere, Croatians Dinamo Zagreb celebrated a 2-1 win at Macedonians Vardar Skopje in a Balkan derby played under tight security amid fears of crowd trouble, while Israel's Hapoel Beer Sheva edged Moldovans Sheriff Tiraspol 3-2 at home.

