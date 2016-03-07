Chelsea must channel their anger properly and focus of being 'tough underdogs' when they host French champions Paris St Germain in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on Wednesday, manager Guus Hiddink has said.

The Blues will need to turn around a 2-1 deficit from their first leg loss at Parc des Princes last month to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

"We are not the favourites. We have regained confidence and have quality but PSG can rest five, six or seven players," Hiddink told British media.

"But let's be very tough underdogs. We need to be angry in a controlled way on Wednesday. The players must be fully concentrated."

A poor Premier League season for the champions, who are 10th after 29 games, 10 points off the final Champions League spot, has meant winning Europe's most prestigious club competition appears their only hope of playing in next season's tournament.

