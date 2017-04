Football Soccer - Chelsea v Manchester United - Barclays Premier League - Stamford Bridge - 7/2/16Chelsea's John Terry after the matchAction Images via Reuters / John SibleyLivepic

LONDON Chelsea captain John Terry will miss the Champions League last 16 second leg against Paris St Germain due to injury, Sky Sports reported on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old central defender has a hamstring problem that has ruled him out of the last five matches.

PSG lead 2-1 from the first leg in Paris going into the game at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

