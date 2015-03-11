Football - Chelsea v Paris St Germain - UEFA Champions League Second Round Second Leg - Stamford Bridge, London, England - 11/3/15PSG's Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action with Chelsea's Gary CahillAction Images via Reuters / John SibleyLivepic

Football - Chelsea v Paris St Germain - UEFA Champions League Second Round Second Leg - Stamford Bridge, London, England - 11/3/15PSG's Zlatan Ibrahimovic walks off after being sent offReuters / Toby MelvilleLivepic

Football - Chelsea v Paris St Germain - UEFA Champions League Second Round Second Leg - Stamford Bridge, London, England - 11/3/15PSG's Zlatan Ibrahimovic fouls Chelsea's Oscar and is sent offReuters / Stefan WermuthLivepic

LONDON Paris St Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was sent off after 31 minutes of the Champions League match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The talismanic Swede clattered into midfielder Oscar as the players went for a loose ball and Dutch referee Bjorn Kuipers produced a straight red card for a challenge which looked more reckless than dangerous.

The round of 16 second-leg match was still goalless after the teams drew 1-1 three weeks ago.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)