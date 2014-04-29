Chelsea's John Terry reacts as he walks on the pitch after being injured during their Champions League semi-final first leg soccer match against Atletico Madrid at Vicente Celderon Stadium in Madrid, April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

LONDON Chelsea captain John Terry, who suffered an ankle injury in last week's Champions League semi-final, first leg against Atletico Madrid, is fit for Wednesday's return fixture, manager Jose Mourinho said on Tuesday.

Terry limped off after turning his ankle in the second half of the 0-0 first-leg draw in Madrid and Mourinho said at the time that he was unlikely to play again this season.

Yet Terry, who missed Sunday's 2-0 Premier League win against Liverpool, trained on Tuesday and is fit.

"He is ready and he will start," Mourinho said at his pre-match news conference.

Eden Hazard, who went off after 17 minutes of their quarter-final, second leg against Paris St Germain, is also available, leaving Mourinho to decide whether or not he will start.

Goalkeeper Petr Cech, who dislocated his shoulder last week, is not fit, even though he trained on Tuesday.

