Chelsea's Eden Hazard (C) runs with the ball during their friendly soccer match against Real Sociedad at Stamford Bridge in London, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

After suffering the bitter taste of a semi-final defeat last season, Chelsea's Eden Hazard says Chelsea are equipped to win the Champions League this time around.

Hazard, who joined the club shortly after Chelsea were crowned European champions in 2012, says the London club can go all the way again this season after falling to Atletico Madrid in a tight last-four clash.

"My ambition in the Champions League is pretty much the same as it has been since I've been at Chelsea," he told the club's website ahead of Tuesday's match against Sporting in Lisbon.

"With the team we have I think that it's possible. I don't know if we are the favourites - there is also Real Madrid who are the holders, Bayern Munich are very strong again this year, there are some other great teams – so let's see how it goes.

"Personally and collectively it is to go as far as we can, which is to win it."

Chelsea's flying start to the season has already had them installed as Premier League title favourites and Jose Mourinho's side have the depth in quality to challenge strongly to be Europe's top dogs.

"There is a lot of quality in our group and we are all hoping we can go to the end," Hazard said.

"When I was playing for Lille the dream was to go to the first knockout round! But at Chelsea we play to win it and that is a dream of every young player who starts playing football – to hold the trophy. It's one of the best."

Chelsea did stutter in their first match in the Champions League, however, drawing 1-1 at home to Schalke and they will be wary of any slip-ups in Portugal.

"We have to qualify from the group stage first," Hazard said. "That's the most important thing right now."

Sporting, back in the competition for the first time since 2008-09, also drew their opening Group G game against Maribor in Slovenia but have a proud home record in Europe.

Last season's Portuguese Liga runners-up are unbeaten in 16 European home games.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)