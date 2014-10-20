LONDON Confronted with a growing injury list, Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho spoke on Monday of his frustration at a lack of communication with international managers who send his players back injured.

Striker Diego Costa, who has been suffering with a hamstring injury in recent weeks, played in both of Spain's recent Euro 2016 qualifiers but was ruled out of his club's 2-1 Premier League win at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Costa will also miss Tuesday's Champions League fixture with Slovenians Maribor while midfielder John Obi Mikel is ruled out after injuring his foot playing for Nigeria.

Mourinho believes international managers should have more dialogue with the club sides.

"Out of all the national teams I've only had one phone call -- from (England's) Roy Hodgson," the Portuguese told a news conference at Premier League leaders Chelsea's training ground.

"He was the only manager to make personal contact with me. We have a correct relationship.

"It hurts when you give the players in good condition and they come back in bad condition," added Mourinho.

"When I was manager at Real Madrid with Luka Modric, I used to get three phone calls a week from (Croatia coach] Igor Stimac. If I become an international manager, hopefully in 20 years, I will have good conditions to be good to the clubs.

"This is the situation and it hurts but there is nothing we can do about it."

Andre Schuerrle is also out of the Maribor match after picking up flu while on duty with Germany. Fellow midfielder Ramires has a muscle injury and the Brazilian will not play either.

"There are no laws to protect players," Mourinho said. "It's just the mentality of the national teams and their coaches -- it's up to them whether they want to take good care of the players or treat them in a selfish way.

"I don't tell the players not to go or to pretend to have a problem. We like our players to succeed in their national teams but it's something that is out of our hands."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Tony Jimenez)